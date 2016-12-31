Kashmir: 1 killed in Pak ceasefire violation in Poonch

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that the Indian troops are retaliating heavily. Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that the Indian troops are retaliating heavily.

A civilian was killed at Noorkot in Degwar sector as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Tanvir Ahmed, a resident of Noorkot near Degwar. Sources said there had been intense mortar shelling from across the LoC in Khari Karmara area as well.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said here that Pakistani troops were resorting to “indiscriminate fire from small arms, automatics and mortars on Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector at 4.55 pm… The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively,’’ he said, adding that exchange of fire was going on till reports last came in.

According to locals, the shelling created a thick blanket of smoke at Khari Karmara village, while fire broke out in the forest area along the LoC. Sources said the exchange of mortar shelling between the two sides was so intense that it forced villagers to remain indoors.

On Thursday morning, too, Pakistani troops had resorted to small arms fire on forward Indian positions at Gulpur near Chakkan Da Bagh injuring Naik Patil Suriyakant of 15 Maratha Light Infantry. The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for nearly an hour.

The fresh spate of ceasefire violation by Pakistan started a day after Army chief General Dalbir Singh visited Kalal along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and reviewed the situation there. He lauded the troops for being vigilant in foiling infiltration attempts.

