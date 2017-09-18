Pakistan violates ceasefire for sixth time in six days

A villager shows the pockmarked wall of a building damaged by alleged shelling from the Pakistan side of the border. (File/PTI) A villager shows the pockmarked wall of a building damaged by alleged shelling from the Pakistan side of the border. (File/PTI)

Pakistani troops fired at and shelled Jammu district’s Arnia sector for the sixth successive day, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to fire back, a senior BSF officer said. The officer said the firing by Pak Rangers started at around 2100 hours yesterday and intermittent firing continued till 0530 hours today.

“At about 2100 hours Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing in the Arnia Sector and later also fired mortar shells. The Indian forces effectively and strongly retaliated and suppressed the enemy fire in few minutes along the IB in Arnia sector,” the officer said. There were no casualties among BSF personnel or civilians, he added.

Yesterday, a woman was killed and five other civilians were injured when Pakistan troops heavily shelled Border Outposts (BoP) and villages through the intervening night of September 16 and September 17. On September 16, Pakistani troops opened fire with small and heavy weapons at BoPs and border hamlets of Arnia Sector.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App