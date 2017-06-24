Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch sector

Latest News
The Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2017 4:10 pm
Pakistan on Saturday resorted to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector, according to news agency ANI. The Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars. More details awaited.

Earlier on Friday, an infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kupwara’s Keran sector, hours after killing three Lashkar terrorists in Pulwama. The Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire in Poonch sector’s Khari Karmara the same day.

 

