Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, Indian troops retaliate

The Pakistani troops on Sunday twice violated ceasefire along the LoC firing automatic weapons in Bhimbel Gali and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops.

“There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Bhimbher Gali and Balakote sectors from 0600 hours to 0645 hours using 2 inch mortars and automatic weapons” a Defence spokesman was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire for the fifth time in the area in the last 11 days. An army jawan was killed on March 9 after unprovoked firing from across the LoC in Poonch sector.

