Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera sector

Unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops on forward Indian positions along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector continued at intermittent intervals for the last three days.

The latest incident of ceasefire violation from across the border came around 8 am on Monday when Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling, besides automatics and small arms fire, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta in Jammu. The Indian troops have been retaliating “strongly and effectively”, he added.

Significantly, Pakistani troops had resorted to firing in the area on Saturday and Sunday as well. On Sunday, they resorted to firing at 5 am and it continued till 3 pm. The Indian army have been retaliating, sources said, adding that there have been no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

