Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera, Krishna Ghati

The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing from 7.20 am in Naushera sector. (Source: AP Photo/file) The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing from 7.20 am in Naushera sector. (Source: AP Photo/file)

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and automatic weapons fire at various places along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that the unprovoked shelling from across the LoC first started in Nowshera sector at 7.20 am and in next 20 minutes, the Pakistani troops opened another front in Krishna Ghati area.

“They were indiscriminately firing 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells, automatics and small arms,” said Mehta, adding that “Indian troops were retaliating strongly and effectively”. The exchange of fire between two sides was presently on, he added.

Only four days ago, Indian troops had killed a Pakistani intruder during an ambush in Krishna Ghati sector during wee hours of May 28. Sources attributed the incidents of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops to growing desperation among them to push in armed terrorists into the state this summer. They also opened fire in Balakote sector in Mendhar area on May 17.

Thousands of people have already migrated from their native places along the LoC to safer places in Nowshera sector after two civilians, including a girl were killed and seven others injured in unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops there in May.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd