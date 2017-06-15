Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Naushera sector

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2017 3:12 pm
- India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST
- India vs Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: India take early wickets against Bangladesh at Edgbaston
- AIIMS MBBS result 2017: Gujarat's Nishita Purohit is the topper
Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire again along LoC in Naushera sector of J&K. According to ANI report, the Indian army is retaliating and firing is still on.
On early Wednesday morning, the first ceasefire violation was reported. The second was reported within the next few hours in Naushera Sector.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App