Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Naushera sector

According to ANI report, the Indian army is retaliating and firing is still on.

Updated: June 15, 2017
Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire again along LoC in Naushera sector of J&K. According to ANI report, the Indian army is retaliating and firing is still on.

On early Wednesday morning, the first ceasefire violation was reported. The second was reported within the next few hours in Naushera Sector.

