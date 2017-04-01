Pakistan using social media to stir pot in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh at Parliament on Friday. Rajnath Singh at Parliament on Friday.

PAKISTAN IS using WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media applications to instigate and even mobilise Kashmiri youths for throwing stones at the security forces, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha on Friday. “They are playing at the hands of groups based out of Pakistan…they are storming encounter sites to help holed-up militants,” Singh said after Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy raised the issue of killing of civilians in the Kashmir unrest in the zero hour.

“Terrorists are being dealt with the way terrorists are supposed to be dealt with, and (the security forces) are successful,” he said. Describing stone-pelting as a “new trend”, Singh said the youth are being used by groups in Pakistan, which want to destabilise not only Kashmir but the entire country. “I will appeal to youths not to be misled by Pakistan. Security forces are dealing with terrorists exactly the way they should and will continue to do so. I want to say that we will definitely be successful,” he said.

K C Venugopal (Congress) also raised the issue of deaths of civilians. TMC’s Roy said that he was a member of the all-party delegation which had visited Kashmir earlier, and the situation there has again become very grave.

