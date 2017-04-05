Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Poonch again

Yesterday, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district. (File Photo) Yesterday, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district. (File Photo)

The Pakistani troops on Wednesday again resorted to mortar shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate.

The ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector’s Degwar took place at around 09:05 a.m. Today’s ceasefire violation is the fourth such incident in less than 48 hours along the LoC.

Yesterday, Pakistani troops had resorted to firing and shelling of mortar bombs on forward posts in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district and it continued for few hours.

Pakistan’s Foreign office on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over the alleged killing of a Pakistani civilian in a cross-border firing.

Pakistan’s Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, who had summoned Singh, condemned the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on April 1 along the LoC in Chirikot sector, in which the Foreign Office (FO) claimed an 18-year-old civilian, Muhammad Attique Qureshi was killed.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now