Pak shelling in Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at forward Indian positions in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said, “Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 11.30 am in Poonch sector along the Line of Control. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing stopped at 2.10 pm.” Meanwhile, a core group comprising senior Army, police and civil administration officials held a security review meeting at Nagrota in view of the Amarnath yatra.

