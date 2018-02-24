Pakistan troops fire on Indian Army posts in Uri sector

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: February 24, 2018 2:35 pm
Pakistani troops Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliatory fire from the Indian Army, an official said. The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir around 11.50 am, an Army official said.
He said Indian soldiers were retaliating effectively and no casualties have been reported so far.
- Feb 24, 2018 at 3:19 pmWhy all this news. Indian army during parade must be taught EK DO , EK DO , dekhte se hi took do. Just start killing them in thousands.Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 2:50 pmdisgusting to see a small country firing and kilings soldiers why army chief bothers about fake rise of aiduf in assam ? aap paar ..this govt should give beftting reply to pak just like Indira Gandhi and lal bahadur shastri didReply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 3:11 pmLOL! yah gujarat nahi hai!Reply