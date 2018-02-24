Pakistan troops fire on Indian Army posts in Uri sector

Pakistani troops Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliatory fire from the Indian Army, an official said. The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir around 11.50 am, an Army official said.

He said Indian soldiers were retaliating effectively and no casualties have been reported so far.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App