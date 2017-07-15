Pakistan top general accuses India of targeting CPEC

Pakistan’s top military officer today accused India of targeting the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project through “subversive activities”. The CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking southern Pakistan, and the Gwadar Port, to China’s restive Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region. As it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India has raised objection to the project.

Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, alleged that India’s Research and Analysis Wing was targeting the CPEC thorough “subversive activities”. The highest-ranking military officer in the Pakistan Defense Forces made the remarks while addressing a passing out parade of the Navy Cadets here.

Zubair, the only four-star general besides army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Pakistan was aware of “enemy designs” and was taking effective counter measures for national security. He also said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional security. Pakistan regularly accuses India of carrying out sabotage activities. India has repeatedly dismissed all such allegations and asserted that cross border terrorism being perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups must stop.

