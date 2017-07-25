Pakistan terrorist sentenced to 7 year jail under PMLA

A Pakistani terrorist has been sentenced to seven years in jail by a Karnataka court in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate today said. The terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Koya. This is the third conviction under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the country. The PMLA was enacted in 2002 and implemented from 2005 in order to check serious crimes of tax evasion, generation of black money and money laundering.

The first conviction under the PMLA in the country had come in January when a Ranchi court convicted former Jharkhand Minister Hari Narayan Rai and sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

In March, another person, Alauddin was convicted under money laundering charges related to illegal possession of narcotic drugs by a Kolkata court. The stringent anti-money laundering law allows a maximum of seven years of imprisonment.

