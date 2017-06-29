Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged LoC ceasefire violation

A statement from the Foreign Office (FO) said that Indian forces resorted to firing in Nikial Sector yesterday, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old civilian Abdul Wahab of Dothilla village. A statement from the Foreign Office (FO) said that Indian forces resorted to firing in Nikial Sector yesterday, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old civilian Abdul Wahab of Dothilla village.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner S Raghuram to lodge a protest over an alleged recent cross-border violation by Indian armed forces, which they claim killed a civilian. A statement from the Foreign Office (FO) said that Indian forces resorted to firing in Nikial Sector yesterday, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old civilian Abdul Wahab of Dothilla village. Four other civilians were injured.

“The Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, S Raghuram and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations,” the FO said, as reported by PTI.

The statement further added that “the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

As per the statement, Faisal also urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the Line of Control.

