Pakistan summons India’s Deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh, in Islamabad over alleged firing along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed two persons and injured three others. Earlier, Pakistan had accused India of violating the ceasefire along the LoC in PoK, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement. Singh was summoned over the alleged firing by Indian forces in Chirikot and Satwal sectors, the statement said.

The Foreign Office said that Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces”. “The Director-General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC,” the Foreign Office said.

Meanwhile, Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing”.

