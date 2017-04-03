Pakistan summons India’s Deputy High Commissioner for ceasefire violation

The statement claimed that an 18-year-old civilian, who was injured in the firing, died on Sunday. (Representational image) The statement claimed that an 18-year-old civilian, who was injured in the firing, died on Sunday. (Representational image)

Pakistan on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to condemn the alleged ceasefire violation by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC), killing a civilian. Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that India resorted to ‘unprovoked firing’ on April 1 along the LoC in Chirikot sector.

The statement claimed that an 18-year-old civilian, who was injured in the firing, died on Sunday. “The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces,” it said.

It said that the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now