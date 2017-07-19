Pakistan summons Indian envoy over unprovoked firing across LoC

In a protest against the alleged violations of the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian security force, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Wednesday was summoned by the Pakistan Foreign Office. (Representational Image) In a protest against the alleged violations of the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian security force, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Wednesday was summoned by the Pakistan Foreign Office. (Representational Image)

The Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Wednesday was summoned by Pakistani Foreign Office in a protest against alleged violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian security forces. Pakistan Foreign ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Baroh and Tandar sectors on Tuesday, as a consequence two civilians were killed and six others were left injured.

Condemning the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops, the Director General (SA and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and handed a letter of protest to the Indian counterpart. Faisal was quoted by PTI as saying: ” The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

Urging India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire agreement, he also asked the Indian official to investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations across the LoC. This is the third instance this month when the Indian envoy has been summoned by the Pakistan authorities.

Earlier on July 8 and July 9, the Indian envoy was summoned by the Pakistan Foreign Office over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC, claiming that residents were killed due to unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd