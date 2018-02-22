Pakistan summons Indian envoy for fourth time this month

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India “continues to indulge in LoC firing”. Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India “continues to indulge in LoC firing”.

Pakistan today summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh here for the fourth time in a month to condemn the “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian forces on February 22 in Rawalakot/Satwal Sector, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The firing killed a labourer, working at a civilian crush plant, at Poonch river bank, it said. Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India “continues to indulge in LoC firing”.

The Foreign Office had summoned India’s deputy high commissioner on February 5, 15 and 20. Last month, the Indian envoy was summoned five times on on January 15, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Faisal said, “the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the repeated incidents of ceasefire violations, the statement said.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

