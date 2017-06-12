Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged cross-border firing

PTI reported that Pakistan condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC and said three Pakistani civilians were killed in the firing. (Representational photo) PTI reported that Pakistan condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC and said three Pakistani civilians were killed in the firing. (Representational photo)

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over alleged cross-border firing. PTI reported that Pakistan has condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC and claimed that three Pakistani civilians were killed in the firing. The development follows soon after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation twice on Monday, first in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector and later in Nowshera in Rajouri, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, ANI reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, according to the PTI report, stated, “Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned JP Singh and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces. It said three civilians were killed in the firing on June 10 and June 12 in Chirikot and Hot Spring sectors. The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

The statement from the Pakistan Foreign Office further read: “The Director-General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.” The Pakistan army in a statement on Monday said, “Indian troops initiated unprovoked heavy weapons including mortar firing” targeting civilian population along the LOC in Jandrot and Hot spring sectors today, adding that the Pakistan Army also claimed that they inflicted damage to Indian posts.”

The Pakistan army in a statement on Monday said, “Indian troops initiated unprovoked heavy weapons including mortar firing” targeting civilian population along the LOC in Jandrot and Hot spring sectors today, adding that the Pakistan Army also claimed that they inflicted damage to Indian posts.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd