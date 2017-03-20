Pakistan summons India envoy over ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest the alleged ceasefire violation on the Line of Control, an official said.

“Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan JP Singh was summoned today (Monday) by the Pakistan Foreign Office to protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on the Line of Control,” an official from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“JP Singh told Pakistan that India did not violate the ceasefire and only responded to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side,” sources said.

On March 18, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a release blamed Indian ceasefire violation along the LOC in Kot Kehtera sector for the death of a 60-year-old woman resident.

