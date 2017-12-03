Pakistan slogan repeated in Budgam cricket match

MS Dhoni with some cricketers in Kashmir. (Source: Twitter) MS Dhoni with some cricketers in Kashmir. (Source: Twitter)

A second time in less than a week, pro-Pakistan and pro-militant slogans were raised during a cricket match organised by the army. On Saturday, green flags were waved and the slogans in favour of Pakistan and militants were raised during the closing of the cricket match at central Kashmir, played between the Budgam and Ompora teams in Budgam.

The match — a district-level final — was part of the army-backed Kashmir Premier League. It was organised by the Army’s 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

As the presentation ceremony started after the match, many spectators raised pro-Pakistan slogans. They also raised slogans in favour of militant commander Zakir Musa and waved green flags at the venue.

Last Sunday, a crowd raised slogans in favour of Pakistan star Shahid Khan Afridi at a match where Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the chief guest. The spectators were angry after they were prevented by the Army from shaking hands with Dhoni.

