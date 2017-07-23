Venkaiah Naidu’s warning to Pakistan: ‘Recall what happened in 1971 war’

Venkaiah Naidu was speaking at an event organised to honour Kargil War martyrs. (Source: Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter) Venkaiah Naidu was speaking at an event organised to honour Kargil War martyrs. (Source: Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter)

Days after the US State Department identified Pakistan as one of the “terrorist safe havens”, NDA Vice-presidential nominee Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said terrorism had become its state policy. “Terrorism is the enemy of humanity, it has no religion. It has unfortunately become Pakistan’s state policy,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Our neighbour should understand that aiding and abetting terror will not help them, they should recall what happened in 1971,” he said while speaking at ‘Kargil Parakram Parade’ in New Delhi. The event was organised to honour the Kargil War martyrs.

Naidu also spoke on the Kashmir issue which has become integral to the bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries. “We are a peace loving people, we never attacked any country and this is our speciality. We don’t want war, we don’t want confrontation, we don’t want violence we want to have peace, we also want to have good relationships with the neighbours but they should also reciprocate the same. They should remember that Kashmir is an integral part of India and not an inch of even PoK will be allowed to be taken by anybody,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Dissent is agreeable but disintegration is not at all acceptable,” Naidu added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is said to have waded into the Doklam standoff between India and China. Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit is learnt to have met the Chinese and Bhutanese envoys in New Delhi this week. Sources told The Indian Express that Basit met Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui and Bhutan’s ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The meetings were held on Basit’s request.

