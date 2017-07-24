Pakistan should recall what happened in 1971: Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu M Venkaiah Naidu

The ruling NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu who is expected to win the August 5 election, delivered a strong warning to Pakistan on Sunday, saying that the neighbouring country “should understand that aiding and abetting terror will not help them” and that it “should recall what happened in 1971”. Naidu, who was a senior cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government till last week, reminded Pakistan about New Delhi’s victory over it in the Bangladesh Liberation War because terrorism “has unfortunately become Pakistan’s state policy”.

“Our neighbour is restless… (it) doesn’t allow other nations to rest but they should understand that we are united. People from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are united. We are united to fight back,” Naidu said, while addressing the Kargil Parakram Parade here. The annual parade honours martyrs of the Kargil conflict.

“Our neighbour should understand that aiding and abetting terror will not help them, they should recall what happened in 1971 and should focus on their own country and maintain peace there…. Terrorism is the enemy of humanity, it has no religion. Pakistan is mixing terrorism with religion. It has unfortunately become Pakistan’s state policy,” Naidu said.

Naidu alleged that Pakistan, which had embarked on the “Kargil misadventure”, was now resorting to “diplomatic misadventures” to foment trouble in Kashmir. “It is time all mis-adventurists realised that India’s development story can’t be derailed by such shoot-and-scoot tactics. We are too strong to get irritated and lose our focus,” he said.

“We are a peace loving people, we never attacked any country and this is our speciality. We don’t want war, we don’t want confrontation, we don’t want violence. We want peace. We also want to have good relations with neighbours but they should reciprocate. They should remember that Kashmir is an integral part of India and not an inch of even PoK will be allowed to be taken by anybody,” he said.

Naidu blamed Pakistan for influencing the situation in Kashmir, which has been witnessing unrest over the past few months. “Ours is a peace loving country. But when this highly-coveted peace is denied to us, our brave soldiers respond in a befitting manner…. We are too strong to lose our focus on the country’s development and betterment,” Naidu said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App