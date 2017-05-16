We will not announce in advance, we will do it: Rajnath Singh on soldier beheading by Pak Army

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express File Photo)

Speaking in the context of the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistani Army, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Pakistan must not presume that “nothing is happening”, news agency PTI reported.

“The surgical strike took 10 to 15 days of preparations. Please do not presume that nothing is happening (from our side) on behalf of the government,” Singh said at India TV news channel’s ‘Samvaad’ conclave. “I can say this much for now that we will not allow our countrymen to hang their heads in shame,” he added.

Responding to a question whether the Army would cross the border and retaliate against the terrorists, the Home Minister said he would not react to such a question but said, “The one who brags too much, never does…we will not announce in advance, we will do it”.

He also spoke about the killing of Kashmiri Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz and said whatever happened to him “has caused pain to all Indians, including Kashmiris”. “Fayaz was a role model for youth in the Valley,” he added.

At the event. he also spoke about the unrest in Kashmir and said that whatever is reported to an extent are exaggerations of the reality. He also said that people in Kashmir are as patriotic as anyone else in India.

“Whatever is reported in the media in relation to Kashmir to an extent is exaggeration of how things are,” Singh said at the conclave. “In reality things are not that bad. Because of unrest in one or two places it is assumed that there is unrest across Kashmir,” he added.

He added that Kashmir would always be an integral part of India and “nothing would change that fact”.

