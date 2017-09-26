Pakistan should be treated as a rogue state: Former US Senator

“For long, the US has treated India and Pakistan equally. Trump and his administration may be the first to take a hard stand against Pakistan”, said Larry Pressler former US Senator. “For long, the US has treated India and Pakistan equally. Trump and his administration may be the first to take a hard stand against Pakistan”, said Larry Pressler former US Senator.

PAKISTAN SHOULD be declared a terrorist state and treated like a rogue state, said Larry Pressler, a former Senator of the United States known for the Pressler Amendment that halted the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the 1990s. “Pakistan should be declared a terrorist state and treated like North Korea, a rogue state, for shielding terrorists,” said the former Republican Senator from South Dakota on Monday. Pressler, who served as Senator for 18 years, was in Mumbai for the promotion of his book ‘Neighbours in Arms: An American Senator’s Quest for Disarmament in a Nuclear Sub-Continent’.

“Pakistani generals have blackmailed us (the US) into providing aid. The only reason Pakistan is not a failed state is because the United States and China have propped it up,” said Pressler, adding that the current Donald Trump administration might be the first one to see this. “For long, the US has treated India and Pakistan equally. Trump and his administration may be the first to take a hard stand against Pakistan,” he said, adding that this could be good for Indo-US ties.

He said Indo-US ties must not be restricted to arms deals and the two countries must embrace each other. The two must work towards finding solutions for civil rights problems that both countries face. When asked about his thoughts on India-China relations, the former senator said that the two countries will not go to war. “I am not afraid about China and Pakistan doing anything together,” said Pressler.

Even as nuclear tests in North Korea have raised concerns in the US administration, Pressler maintained that Pakistan was a greater threat than North Korea. “In case of Pakistan, there is no strict line of control when it comes to nuclear weapons. A nuclear weapon from Pakistan can be smuggled into US without detection,” said Pressler.

Pressler’s book also addresses the growing phenomenon of foreign policies being dictated by lobbyists instead of the Congress.

