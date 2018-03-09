Pakistan shielding Hafiz Saeed’s terror activities: India on JuD chief’s political party registration

File photo of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. File photo of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan’s efforts to allow registration of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s political party Milli Muslim League (MML) ahead of the elections this year.

While addressing mediapersons in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan is under global obligation to initiate action against the terror accused. “Pakistan is mandated under the United Nations’ law to take action against Hafiz Saeed. However, instant developments coming out of Pakistan seem to be as an attempt by the establishment to mainstream him and his system as a political party. It is a way of shielding what he used to do earlier,” he said.

Kumar added, “The true face of Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan is for all to see. Not only India, but also the entire international community feels that the action which should be taken against Saeed is not being taken.”

India’s response came a day after the Islamabad High Court set aside a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject the application of Jamaat-ud-Dawah’s political front Milli Muslim League (MML) for registration as a political party. The ECP had turned down the plea of the MML because of its alleged links with banned militant outfits.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had directed the Pakistan and Punjab governments not to arrest or put Hafiz Saeed under house arrest until further orders. Saeed had moved the court, arguing that government was under the pressure of the United States (US) and India.

MEA on Dalai Lama and Sridevi

Besides this, Kumar spoke on the Dalai Lama and said the leader is free to hold religious functions in the country. “Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and worshipped in India. There is no change in that position. He is free to carry out his religious functions here. The MEA official’s remarks came in the wake of the government’s note to “senior leaders” and “government functionaries” of the Centre and states, asking them to stay away from events planned for March-end and early April by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the start of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.

On Sridevi’s sudden demise in Dubai, Kumar said, “As far as I know, the paperwork from UAE government was handed over to us following which the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now.”

