  • Associate Sponsor
Election Results
  • Pakistan shells villages and posts in Poonch

Pakistan shells villages and posts in Poonch

The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official said. Indian troops effectively retaliated

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: March 4, 2018 12:24 pm
Pakistan shelling, shelling Pakistan, J&K Shelling, Poonch House Damaged, Poonch Village Post Damaged, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News A house damaged in Pakistan shelling (Representational Image/ File)
Top News

Pakistani troops heavy shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, police said Sunday. The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official told PTI. Indian troops effectively retaliated.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said adding forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation. There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 04: Latest News