Only in Express
  • Pakistan shells LoC areas in Poonch for third day

Pakistan shells LoC areas in Poonch for third day

Yesterday, an Army jawan Naik Mahendra Chemjung was killed when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:October 4, 2017 12:43 pm
border firing, ceasefire violation, loc, cross-border firing, jammu, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, india news, indian express news On October two, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district. (Representational photo)
Related News

Pakistani troops today opened fire from automatic weapons and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Indian Army is retaliating effectively and the firing is still on, a Defence Spokesman said.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0845 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)”, the spokesman said.

Yesterday, an Army jawan was killed when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch. Naik Mahendra Chemjung, who was grievously injured in the Pakistani shelling, succumbed to injuries in Poonch.

On October two, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district. Five children were among the injured, the youngest being five-year-old Zobia Kousar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. S
    Simpleton
    Oct 4, 2017 at 1:08 pm
    Pakis fire in advance warning of a terror strike. It seems a fidayeen attack is imminent in a sensitive locality along JK border.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 04: Latest News