Pakistan shelling: MLA expresses concern over injuries to civilians in along the border

The wall of a school in Rajouri damaged by mortar shelling in Kashmir. (PTI/File) The wall of a school in Rajouri damaged by mortar shelling in Kashmir. (PTI/File)

Opposition National Conference legislator Javed Rana on Wednesday expressed concern over injuries to eight civilians in Pakistani shelling and said the situation could have been avoided had the underground bunkers been constructed by the government during peace time.

He urged the PDP-BJP government to shun its “policy of selective development” and ensure development of remote areas along the Line of Control (LoC) by using the Border Area Development Programme funds properly.

Eight civilians, including a two-year-old girl, were injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling by Pakistani troops from across the border in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri today.

“The government has failed to save lives and properties of the innocent people who are living along the LoC and always become soft target of shelling from the other side,” Rana, who is an MLA from Mendhar, said.

He said had the government constructed bunkers for the civilians in their respective villages in adequate numbers, the injuries could have been avoided.

He alleged that lack of interest towards the border villages along the LoC has put a serious question mark on the policies of the government.

Accusing the government of using different yardsticks for the residents of the International Border and LoC, Rana said the Jammu division was handed over to the BJP and RSS and they are making policies for their “own constituencies ignoring the residents of the LoC under a well hatched conspiracy”.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App