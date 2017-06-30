Pakistan shelling in Balakote: Woman injured in ceasefire violation, Indian Army retaliates

A defence ministry spokesperson, Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, said in Jammu that Pakistani troops initiated firing on Friday at 4.15 am. A defence ministry spokesperson, Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, said in Jammu that Pakistani troops initiated firing on Friday at 4.15 am.

A woman was injured and some cattle killed as Pakistani troops continued mortar shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch district for the second day on Friday. Identifying the woman as Naseem Akhtar, 35, of Basooni, sources said that she sustained a splinter injury in her lower back. The victim was sitting inside her house when a shell fell into the room after piercing through the roof.

A house was partially damaged at Sandote in the morning, while some cattle were also killed in Sohala-Panjani area on Thursday as mortar shells were falling near residential areas. All the three panchayats in the area were affected, sources said, identifying some of the affected areas as Dharati, Sohala, Panjani, Balakote, Basooni, Sandote, and Behrote.

A defence ministry spokesperson, Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, said in Jammu that Pakistani troops initiated firing on Friday at 4.15 am. They were indiscriminately firing mortars, automatics and small arms, he said, adding that the Indian army was retaliating strongly and effectively.

Sources said that Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the LoC in Balakote sector on Thursday also. A team of veterinary department had gone there to provide medical aid to injured cattle but returned only after visiting one house in view of the shelling from across the LoC.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan had summoned India’s deputy high commissioner to lodge a protest over the alleged killing of a civilian in cross-border firing by Indian troops.

