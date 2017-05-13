Pakistan shelling across the border: Schools along LoC in Kashmir shut indefinitely

Rajouri: Smoke billows out after a mortar shell was allegedly fired by Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. (Source: PTI) Rajouri: Smoke billows out after a mortar shell was allegedly fired by Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. (Source: PTI)

Schools along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri remained shut for the third consecutive day as authorities ordered their closure for an “indefinite period” as a precautionary measure after the killing of two persons in shelling by Pakistani troops on Saturday.

The army has also shut schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector in Poonch and asked people not to move out in border areas.

All the schools situated along the LoC in Rajouri district were closed on May 11 after a woman was killed and two others including her husband were injured in Pakistani shelling on the intervening night of May 10-11.

“We have closed the schools along the LoC in Rajouri district for an indefinite period,” Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

Two persons were killed and three injured when Pakistani army fired mortar bombs and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector of Rajouri district today.

The shelling has badly affected five-six hamlets along the LoC including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali, Jangarh, Laam, Bhawani and Khamba belts.

It is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days.

A woman had died while three persons were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops earlier.

A 35-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector on May 11.

As many as 27 families have been affected due to the shelling in which many houses, including a school have been damaged partially or severely, he said.

More than 40 farm animals were also reportedly killed in the firing, he added. Two relief camps have been established in Nowshera where 150 people have been settled.

The district administration has also earmarked additional camps which may be required in case of further ceasefire violation.

