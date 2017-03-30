Pakistan sends back Indian who had crossed border on ‘humanitarian grounds’

An Indian man was today handed over to the BSF on “humanitarian grounds” by Pakistani security forces, days after he inadvertently crossed the border. Shyam Behari Ram, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani territory a few days ago, had been apprehended on the working boundary at Pukhlean Sector, Pakistan army said in a statement.

“Today the Pakistan Rangers have handed him over to Indian authorities on humanitarian grounds,” it said. He was handed over the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Wagah border. Ram was thoroughly interrogated by Pakistani intelligence agency but it was not proved that he was a spy, according to a source.

Upon confirmation that he inadvertently crossed into Pakistan, the agency decided to send him back, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now