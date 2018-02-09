Pakistan says India has not responded to queries on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April last year on charges of espionage and terrorism. (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April last year on charges of espionage and terrorism. (File Photo)

Pakistan on Friday said that India has not responded to its questions on Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav’s passport and details of his service. “It is regrettable that India has so far not given us any reply on how commander Kulbhushan Jadhav was in possession of the passport of Hussain Mubarak Patel, or any details of his retirement from Indian Navy,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

Faisal claimed that Pakistan arrested “serving Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav”, who confessed to his involvement in numerous terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

47-year-old Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April last year on charges of espionage and terrorism. This prompted India to move the Hague-based International Court of Justice in May. Subsequently, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

While Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3 in 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Recently, Pakistan had raked up the Jadhav issue in the UNSC after it was accused by India, the US and Afghanistan, for providing safe havens to terrorists. Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Maleeha Lodhi was responding to Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, who said Pakistan needs to change its “mindset” of differentiating between good and bad terrorists.

