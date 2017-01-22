‘Gesture of goodwill’: Pakistan returns Indian soldier, cites regional peace

Chandu Babulal Chavan after his release on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Chandu Babulal Chavan after his release on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Almost four months after he “inadvertently” crossed the Line of Control (LoC), Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, 22, was handed over by the Pakistani authorities to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Wagah border crossing on Saturday afternoon. Islamabad said he was being released on “humanitarian grounds”, as a “gesture of goodwill” and to “maintain peace and tranquility” along the LoC.

Chavan, who was posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles at Mendhar along the LoC, crossed to the Pakistani side on September 29, the morning after the Special Forces launched “surgical strikes” on terrorist launch pads across the LoC. The government had claimed he had “inadvertently” crossed over.

Although Pakistani authorities were informed the same day, Islamabad only acknowledged his presence on October 7. After that, the matter of his release was raised during DGMO-level talks. With no assurance coming from the Pakistani side, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which took up the issue with Islamabad.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad also raised the issue with the Pakistani government. There were indications in last week’s conversation between the two DGMOs that Chavan could be released soon, although no date was given.

Chavan’s release was announced today by Pakistan military’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). “As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along LoC and WB, Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan (Chavan) has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah border on humanitarian grounds,” it said in a statement.

This was followed by a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. “Pakistan has handed over an Indian soldier, Chandu Babulal Chohan (Chavan), to Indian authorities this afternoon (21 January) at 1430 hrs through Wagah border,” it said.

“The decision of the government of Pakistan to return the Indian soldier is based on humanitarian grounds and the commitment to ensure peace and tranquility at the LoC and the working boundary… Despite Indian belligerence, Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood and rejects all actions aimed at undermining regional peace and security,” said a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, according to PTI.

The MoD said it was informed about the development at 1 pm on Saturday. Chavan was scheduled to be handed over at Wagah at 3 pm, and was finally handed over at 3:45 pm, said the ministry.

Chavan, who is from Borvihir village in Dhule district of Maharashtra, was received by BSF personnel, and later handed over to the Army. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who met him in Amritsar, said he would be allowed to meet his family after following due procedure.

He will first undergo a detailed medical examination at the Amritsar Military Hospital, following which he will be debriefed by personnel from the Military Intelligence Directorate.