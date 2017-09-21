Pakistan resorts to heavy mortar shelling in Arnia, R S Pura sectors; dozen cattle killed

Though mortar shells were falling in Arnia town and adjoining villages in Arnia sector also, people were yet to move to safer places from there. (File/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Though mortar shells were falling in Arnia town and adjoining villages in Arnia sector also, people were yet to move to safer places from there. (File/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Nearly a dozen cattle were killed and many more injured as Pakistani Rangers resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the international border in Arnia and R S Pura sectors on Thursday morning. Maximum damage was caused to Muslim Gujjars living at Jora Farm in R S Pura sector, sources said, adding that some houses there, were also partially damaged. Many people have moved to safer places from there.

Though mortar shells were falling in Arnia town and adjoining villages in Arnia sector also, people were yet to move to safer places from there. However, in the wake of Pakistani shelling, Arnia town wore a deserted look with bazars and educational institutions closed as a precautionary measure.

Pakistani Rangers were firing 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells, sources said, adding that shelling from across the border started after midnight and by 5 am, it got intensified. With BSF troops retaliating, it was still going on in both the areas at intermittent intervals.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan has come in the area after a brief lull of five days as a woman along with her 12-year-old son were among three people injured at Arnia in shelling from across the border on September 16 night. It has not been the first time that mortar shells from Pakistan have landed in Arnia town as in 2014 also, many people were injured and a number of houses damaged in Pakistani shelling.

The fresh escalation along the international border, which began with the killing of a BSF constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh at Chenaz post on September 15 morning, has come just four days after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Nowshera and issued a stern warning to Pakistan saying that it will have to stop ceasefire violations one day… “today or tomorrow” in view of the strong retaliation by Indian troops. To substantiate his point, he had recalled 2014 when Pakistani Rangers had been resorting to heavy Shelling along the international border in Jammu region and it had to stop firing following strong retaliation by BSF troops. “Since then, the border has been peaceful there,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd