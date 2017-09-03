Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Poonch district along LoC

Pakistan targets several posts, Indian Army retaliates. Pakistan targets several posts, Indian Army retaliates.

Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to mortar shelling, besides automatics and small arms fire at various forward Indian positions in Mendhar and Mankote areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 8.50 am. The Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively to the provocation and the exchange of fire continued till 10 am.

With Pakistani troops off and on resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian side, there has been no let up in tension along the LoC. This has been despite both sides holding a flag meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh on August 23, with Pakistani troops assuring their Indian counterpart of maintaining peace and tranquility along the LoC.

As a result of continued escalation, there has been no exchange of Eid greetings and exchange of sweets between India and Pakistan at any place along the LoC in Jammu region including Chakkan Da Bagh on Saturday. Instead, they resorted to firing in Balnoi area where they had hit a BSF ASI Kamaljit Singh a day earlier.

Owing to frequent incidents of unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from across the border, there has been no cross LoC travel and trade between Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir through Chakkan Da Bagh on Poonch-Rawalakot road for the last over two months.

Since May 1 this year, nearly a dozen people have been killed and many others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The frequent skirmishes along the LoC, which are being attributed to increasing desperation on Pakistan side to push in the maximum number of terrorists in the state this summer, have already made an over 3,000 people including women and children migrate from their houses near the border to safer places. Of them, an over 1,000 are staying at camps set up by the district administration, while others have gone to the houses of their relatives.

