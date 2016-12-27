Latest News
  • Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen, they reach Wagah

By: Express News Service | Amritsar | Published:December 27, 2016 3:51 am

As many as 20 Indian fishermen who were released from a jail in Karachi, Pakistan, reached Attari-Wagah border Monday evening.

“A total of 220 fishermen were released. All released fishermen have crossed over into India and we have been completing formalities related to their arrival. Most of the fisherman are from Gujarat. They will be provided accommodation at the Red Cross building in Amritsar before their departure for the home state,” said Sukhraj, Naib Tehsildar, deployed by the Amritsar administration to receive the fishermen. “The fishermen entered India at 7 pm Monday,” said Sukhraj.

