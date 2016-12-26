Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen

The fishermen were released from Malir jail in Karachi. They are likely to be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah-Attari border on Monday. Reuters The fishermen were released from Malir jail in Karachi. They are likely to be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah-Attari border on Monday. Reuters

PAKISTANI ACTIVISTS have demanded release of all Pakistani fishermen lodged in Indian jails in reciprocation even as the first batch of 220 Indian fishermen were released by Pakistan on Sunday. Jatin Desai, general secretary of Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD), an organisation of activists of India and Pakistan working for promotion of friendly relationship between the two neighbours, said that the first batch of 220 Indian fishermen were released from Karachi jail early on Sunday morning. The fishermen boarded a train for Lahore, from where they will travel to Wagah in Punjab, Desai further said adding the fishermen were likely to be handed over to Indian authorities on Monday afternoon.

Pakistan government has announced to release another batch of 219 fishermen from its custody on January 5, as a goodwill gesture. Most of these fishermen are from Gujarat. They had been apprehended by Pakistan Marine Security Agency for allegedly violating Pakistani territorial waters while fishing in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The Pakistan move comes at a time when relations between governments of the two counties are strained.

Following the announcement by the Pakistani government, leaders of fishermen and trade unions in Pakistan held a joint press conference in Karachi on Saturday, a day before the scheduled release of 220 Indian fishermen, an PIPFPD release stated. The leaders demanded that Indian government should reciprocate and release around 150 Pakistani fishermen languishing in Indian jails. Recalling the struggle of activists in both the states for the release of fishermen, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum chairman Muhammad Ali Shah said that in 1997 the then prime ministers of both the countries had assured at SAARC summit that a mechanism would be devised to deport fishermen to their countries if they crossed into their neighbours’ borders.

The PIPFPD release on Sunday quoted Pakistan’s National Labour Council secretary Karamat Ali as saying that Indian Coast Guard had arrested 26 Pakistani fishermen and seized their five boats on December 20, adding that PMSA too had arrested 43 Indian fishermen on November 20.

“Currently 156 Pakistani fisher folk are languishing in various Indian jails. Among them are 13 children. Meanwhile, 513 Indian fishermen are incarcerated in Pakistani jails,” the release quoted Ali as saying.