Amid spat over Kulbhushan Jadhav-family meeting, Pakistan releases 145 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Amidst the ongoing tension between Islamabad and New Delhi over the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his family, Pakistan on Thursday freed 145 Indian fishermen, held for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, as a goodwill gesture.

The release comes after last week’s announcement by Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal that 291 Indian fishermen would be released in two phases till January 8.

The fishermen were taken amid tight security to Karachi Cantonment Railway Station, from where they will be sent to Lahore, PTI quoted a police official. “They will be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border crossing,” the official told PTI. The remaining 146 fishermen are expected to be released and repatriated on January 8.

Those released were also given gifts and cash prizes by Edhi Foundation charity, which traditionally helps in repatriation of Indian fishermen.

Fishermen from Pakistan and India are frequently detained for illegally fishing in each other’s territorial waters since the Arabian Sea does not have a clearly defined marine border and the wooden boats lack the technology to avoid being drifting away.

