Pakistan rejects Indian concerns over terrorists’ movement on LoC

Pakistan military on Thursday rejected Indian Army’s concerns over the movement of terrorists along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to “share evidence”. Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen AK Bhatia on Thursday spoke with his Pakistani counterpart and conveyed India’s concerns over the movement of terrorists along the LoC.

Pakistan military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor confirmed the contact between the officials of the two armies on the hotline.

“Indian concern on terrorists’ movement along LoC were strongly rejected during (the) hotline (call). Indian Army asked to look inward, share evidence,” Ghafoor tweeted.

Indian Army sources had earlier said, “The DGMO spoke to the Pakistan Army DGMO this morning. He expressed concern regarding the movement of terrorists noticed along the Line of Control (LoC).”

The Pakistani DGMO was also informed about the repatriation of two Pakistani nationals apprehended in Uri.