Pakistan raises Kashmir issue with UN chief at OIC meeting

Calling for a peaceful settlement with India, Pakistan in a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday, raised the Kashmir issue with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to news agency PTI.

During the meeting, Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s envoy to UN, pointed out the need to address the situation in Kashmir. The meeting, being held at the world body’s headquarters on Monday between OIC ambassadors and the UN Secretary-General, went on for hours.

According to PTI, Lodhi, calling for a”peaceful resolution”of the ongoing situation in Kashmir, said, “The escalating tensions could destabilise South Asia and to avert another crisis in the subcontinent, the longstanding issue of Kashmir on the UN agenda and one that figures in every OIC Communique, must be addressed.”

Besides, issues including Palestine, Islamophobia and the situation being faced by Rohingya Muslims were also discussed in the meeting.

Amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan, Guterres is continuously following the Kashmir situation. However, he has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue.

Tension between India and Pakistan further escalated after two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated in Kashmir in unprovoked firing by Pakistan last week.

After Guterres took charge as the UN chief in January this year, Lodhi delivered a dossier on India’s alleged “interference and terrorism” in Pakistan to him. Lodhi had also given a letter from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz to Guterres, said PTI.

