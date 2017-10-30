Terror exported by neighbours one of the biggest threats to India: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the world was facing challenges like terrorism, cyberterrorism and radicalisation. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the world was facing challenges like terrorism, cyberterrorism and radicalisation. (File Photo)

Without naming Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday terror exported from neighbouring countries was one of the biggest threats to India. He also said the country would have to find a permanent solution to terrorism and militancy and the government was working towards that endeavour.

Addressing the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at their passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Singh said the world was facing challenges like terrorism, cyberterrorism and radicalisation.

Singh said that Islamic State-linked groups had succeeded in setting up their network in most parts of the world. “India has not been unaffected by these global developments, but compared to other countries, only a small number here are influenced by the radical ideology of the IS,” he said.

The home minister said the next five years would be crucial for security forces in resolving challenges related to terrorism and communalism, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and Maoist-affected areas. “The next five years are going to be very important for our security forces for resolving terrorism issues in Kashmir and Naxalite-affected areas of the country. When we talk about building a new India we must make a resolve to fight and root out terrorism, extremism and communalism,” he said.

However, in the same breath, Singh also praised the country’s social and communal harmony which has helped in maintaining peace. He also lauded the effective intelligence inputs and the security forces. “IS and al-Qaida kill innocent people. There is the constant threat of use of nuclear bombs. Such organisations are constantly coming up with new ideas to kill,’’ Singh said.

Singh said modernising police forces across the country was one of the main priorities of the Centre and already Rs 25,000 crore had been allocated for the purpose. Singh advised the IPS probationers to work hard honestly and be judicious in their decision making. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for the NPA Welfare Society.

About 136 probationers, including 14 foreigners, graduated on Monday. Sameer Aslam Shaikh received the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Minister’s Revolver for the best all-around IPS probationer. Amrita Duhan received the trophy for the best all-around lady IPS probationer.

