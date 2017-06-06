Pakistan raises civilian deaths in DGMO talks

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, DGMO Lt General A K Bhat conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that “the Indian Army is a professional army and will not harm civilians in any manner”. According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, DGMO Lt General A K Bhat conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that “the Indian Army is a professional army and will not harm civilians in any manner”.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) on Monday discussed the tense situation on the LoC.

The telephonic conversation was initiated at the request of Pakistan DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

During the conversation, which took place over a hotline at 10.30 am, the Pakistan DGMO raised the issue of the deaths of civilians in exchange of fire across the LoC. He was referring to reports of civilian deaths in Battal and Chakoti sectors along the LoC last week.

Sources said that not much should be read into Pakistan’s request for the conversation. The Indian DGMO had initiated a similar request on May 2 after two Indian security personnel were killed on the LoC and their bodies mutilated, the sources said.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, DGMO Lt General A K Bhat conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that “the Indian Army is a professional army and will not harm civilians in any manner”. Lt Gen Bhat also highlighted the needless escalations by the Pakistan Army, the statement added.

The DGMO, the statement said, “conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pak army’s intentions and actions. If Pak army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LoC firings, Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory actions.”

The DGMO’s stance fits in with the recent position of the Army which has announced that it is acting proactively on the LoC to deter Pakistan Army from supporting militants. Last month, it released a video which showed the destruction of a Pakistan Army bunker on the LoC in Indian firing.

The Pakistan Army too has released a video purportedly showing Indian bunkers being destroyed. Last Friday, it had claimed that five Indian soldiers had been killed in firing on the LoC. Indian Army, however, denied the claim.

