Pak PM Nawaz Sharif writes to Sushma Swaraj, wishes her speedy recovery

Among those who have wished speedy recovery to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after she underwent a kidney transplant earlier this month is Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif has written a letter to Swaraj wishing her a speedy recovery, ANI has reported quoting sources.

Swaraj underwent a successful kidney transplant on December 10 at Delhi’s AIIMS with the organ being harvested from a living unrelated donor.

When the Minister had tweeted about having suffered kidney failure and that doctors were exploring transplant as an alternative, AIIMS was flooded with offers for organ donation from across the country.

As of now, Swaraj is out of hospital and recuperating.

