Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Army chief Bajwa pay tribute to Burhan Wani on death anniversary

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today paid tributes to militant commander Burhan Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley. Sharif in a message on the first anniversary of Wani’s death said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through brute force.
Wani was the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir. “The blood rendered by Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” Sharif said.
He reiterated Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. He also emphasised the need for implementing the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and asked India to accept their right of self-determination of Kashmiris. Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised the militant commander.
“Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations against Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve,” Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor quoted Gen Bajwa as saying on Twitter.
- Jul 8, 2017 at 10:23 pmThe strife between India and China has a corollary effect, the Chinese propping up of Pakistan security establishment. This propping up works as a double edged sword for Chinese, it harms both Pakistan and India. The terror mode which Pakistan allowed to operate has harmed their state far more than it harmed India. Now a weak PM, cornered by corruption litigation is constrained to voice the concerns of its security establishment, even while the strategy is counterproductive one for the wellbeing of people of Pakistan. This faulty premise that India is an enemy of Pakistan got to end, and efforts must be made to understand that the developing ins utional capabilities of both nations are inadequately trained to cope with the intense demands and are replete with failures by individuals, and small teams, with no remedy in sight, except establish trust at highest levels and make it trickle down the ins utional heirarchy. It is the only effective way to end claimed atrocities.Reply