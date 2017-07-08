Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Army chief Bajwa pay tribute to Burhan Wani on death anniversary

Sharif in a message on the first anniversary of Wani’s death said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through brute force. (Photo: Reuters) Sharif in a message on the first anniversary of Wani’s death said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through brute force. (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today paid tributes to militant commander Burhan Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley. Sharif in a message on the first anniversary of Wani’s death said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through brute force.

Wani was the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir. “The blood rendered by Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” Sharif said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. He also emphasised the need for implementing the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and asked India to accept their right of self-determination of Kashmiris. Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised the militant commander.

“Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations against Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve,” Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor quoted Gen Bajwa as saying on Twitter.

