Pakistan plans 50 bunkers for civilians along border with India  

Pakistan today decided to build at least 50 bunkers for civilians along the Working Boundary with India in the Punjab province to provide protection during cross-border firing incidents. During a cabinet meeting, three federal ministers, including defence minister Khawaja Asif who belong to Sialkot and Narowal districts of Punjab, urged the Nawaz Sharif government to take measures to avoid civilians’ casualties along the border.

“The cabinet decided to build 50 bunkers along the Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area during cross-border firing from India,” Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb said.

The government also announced to enhance compensation for those killed and injured in cross-border firing incidents.

The information minister said that the families of those killed will be given Rs 500,000 as compensation and those injured will get Rs 150,000.

The villagers from Sialkot and Narowal were badly hit due to firing last year and dozens of them were killed and injured due to border clashes between Pakistan and India at the height of tension.