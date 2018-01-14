India welcome to test our resolve: Pakistan on General Rawat’s ‘nuclear bluff’ remark

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks about Pakistan amount to “invitation for nuclear encounter”.
Asif was reacting to Rawat’s Friday remark when the latter said the Army is ready to call Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff” and cross the border if the situation arises.
“We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” Rawat had said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The reaction came after General Bipin Rawat had dismissed Islamabad’s assertions that its tactical nuclear weapons had prevented India from waging a military war on Pakistan.
Reacting to the statement, Asif wrote on Twitter: “Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire,they are welcome to test our resolve. The general’s doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah.”
Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistan Army warned India against any ‘misadventure’. It asserted that the country’s nuclear weapons were exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor warned of a response if India undertook any misadventure.
- Jan 14, 2018 at 11:03 amIndia and Pakistan should not talk about war and they should talk about development. War will bring untold miseries to the people of both the countries. India and Pakistan are the most corrupt countries in the world. Both the countries politicians are most corrupt. People of both the countries have to bribe to get their legitimate benefits from their governments. Both the countries are spending crores of rupees in buying arms and ammutions every year.Reply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 10:57 amTrump's , Modi's think nuclear is a joke They don't have an iota about the afterwards repercussion of nuclear war...If there is a nuclear war 3/4th of india will be wiped out and full Pakistan.. but Pakistan has 2nd strike capability due to its all time friend china ..so in a way both Pakistan and india will be totally wiped out much to the delight of Chinese...population of both countries don't want war they want piece we were one country before. seed of hatred has been sown by politicians..Reply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 10:40 amNo threat by pakistan shoud dilute indias resolve to defend its people and boundry. We should double the napaki killings. But public rehotric and media publicity should be avoided. Recent media apperance by our army chief should be stopped. Without any letup on action by india. But public and media appearence gives wrong impression.Reply