India welcome to test our resolve: Pakistan on General Rawat’s ‘nuclear bluff’ remark

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks about Pakistan amount to “invitation for nuclear encounter”.

Asif was reacting to Rawat’s Friday remark when the latter said the Army is ready to call Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff” and cross the border if the situation arises.

“We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” Rawat had said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The reaction came after General Bipin Rawat had dismissed Islamabad’s assertions that its tactical nuclear weapons had prevented India from waging a military war on Pakistan.

Reacting to the statement, Asif wrote on Twitter: “Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire,they are welcome to test our resolve. The general’s doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistan Army warned India against any ‘misadventure’. It asserted that the country’s nuclear weapons were exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor warned of a response if India undertook any misadventure.

