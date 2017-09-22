Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’: India’s stinging response at United Nations

Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations

India exercised the right of reply during the General Debate of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly to send a strong message to Pakistan calling it ‘terroristan’ that produces and exports global terrorism. India was responding to the remarks made on Thursday by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced ‘the land of pure terror.’ Pakistan is now Terroristan, with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism,” said Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in a statement.

India targeted Pakistan for allowing Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the leader of Lashkar-i-Taiba, to be ‘legitimized’ as a political leader. A candidate of the Jammat-ud-Dawah, a terrorist outfit that he leads, had recently finished third in a crucial bypoll in Pakistan’s Lahore.

“Its current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the UN-designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-I-Taiba is now sought to be legitimized as the leader of a political party. This is a country whose counter-terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military town, or protecting them with political careers,” India said.

#WATCH: India hits out at Pakistan calling it ‘Terroristan’-with a flourishing industry producing & exporting global terrorism #UN #Geneva pic.twitter.com/nmFlvBeVM1 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2017

It also stressed that no amount of cross-border terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan will undermine India’s territorial integrity.

“None of this can justify Pakistan’s avaricious efforts to covet the territories of its neighbours. In so far as India is concerned, Pakistan must understand that the State of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India. However much it scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India’s territorial integrity,” India’s response read.

India said the world does not need lessons on democracy from Pakistan which has the characterization of a ‘failed state.’

“Even as terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity, we have heard it lecture about the protection of human rights in India. The world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose own situation is charitably described as a failed state,” it said.

In his maiden address to the United Nations on Thursday, Pakistan PM Abbasi accused India of engaging in terrorist activities and spoke of repeated ceasefire violations on the India-Pakistan border since January. He also called for the appointment of a special UN envoy to Kashmir for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

