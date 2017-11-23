Hafiz Saeed release: India says Pakistan ‘mainstreaming’ proscribed terrorists

Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (File) Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (File)

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday expressed outrage over the release of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who is also a UN-designated terrorist, stating that his release confirms Pakistan’s lack of seriousness in bringing perpetrators of terror to justice.

“India is outraged that a self-confessed and UN-proscribed terrorist has been allowed to walk free,” said External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The MEA also dubbed Hafiz Saeed’s release as an attempt by Pakistan to “mainstream” proscribed terrorists.

The Jamaat ud Dawa head was the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead. Ten terrorists including Ajmal Kasab had gone on a killing spree in the financial capital after reaching the city from Karachi by sea.

Saeed carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities. Saeed has been under detention since January this year.

On Thursday, Saeed’s counsel Advocate A K Dogar said he will walk free tonight if the Pakistan government does not detain him in any other case. Saeed’s release was unanimously ordered by the Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday. The JuD chief’s 30-day house arrest will expire midnight.

Saeed was put under house arrest after the Mumbai attack but was released about six months later in June 2009.

