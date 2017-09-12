Pakistan not interested in improving ties with India, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Pakistan does not seem interested to improve ties with India. Talking to media persons at the Convention Centre here, he said, “Pakistan has been repeatedly indulging in ceasefire violations along the borders. There have been over 400 ceasefire violations since 2014.” he also added, “The way it has been resorting to firing time and again, it appears that Pakistan is not interested to have good relations with India”.

The Home Minister reiterated his warning to the neighbouring country on ceasefire violations, saying that “BSF and the Army are giving a befitting reply and they will soon create a situation that will force Pakistan to stop unprovoked firing on the Indian side”.

Describing people living along the borders as “strategic assets” of the country, he said that Government of India has already taken decisions to construct bunkers for their protection. Sixty bunkers have so far been made, while many more were nearing completion, he added.

On Monday, while addressing migrants from border areas at Nowshera, Rajnath had said that Pakistan will have to stop ceasefire violations, whether it does it today or tomorrow. In this context, he reminded them of the incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani Rangers along the International border in Jammu regions during 2014.

He said, “I then told the Director General of Border Security Force to ensure that the first bullet shall not be fired from our side as Pakistan is our neighbour.” However, if any bullet comes from across the border then there shall be no counting of the bullets fired from the Indian side, ” he added.

“However, if any bullet comes from across the border then there shall be no counting of the bullets fired from the Indian side,” he added.

Pointing out that since then the situation has improved a lot, the Home Minister said that “It has continued to be peaceful and it will improve further in future”.

Earlier, barely a few hours before Rajnath’s arrival at Nowshera in border Rajouri district, Pakistani troops on Monday had resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur area of Poonch district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd